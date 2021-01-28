What You Should Know About Graduating From College in Texas
As you evaluate college options in Texas, you should consider how a degree will prepare you to enter the state’s workforce. The state’s top industries for employment were trade, transportation, and utilities; goods-producing services; government; education and health services; and professional and business services in October 2020.
Many job seekers in Texas end up working in the state’s fastest growing career paths. The five careers seeing the most job growth within the state are information security analysts, research analysts, software developers, market research analysts and marketing specialists, and software developers.
Texas is a large state that has many companies employing thousands of people, and a number of employers have tens of thousands of people working for them. A few of the state’s 50 largest employers include the University of Texas at Austin, Chevron, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Apple Corporate, and the Nasa-Johnson Space Center.
What’s Next?
When researching Texas’s college options, pay attention to financial aid. The following are some helpful state and federal resources that will assist you in identifying grant, scholarship, and other financial aid opportunities in Texas.
- Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Find detailed information on in-state tuition eligibility requirements and state education loans from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
- Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The U.S. Department of Education doles out over $120 billion in financial aid each year. The funds are largely given out via the FAFSA, which you can check eligibility for at FAFSA4caster and submit an online application for through this form.
- CareerOneStop. CareerOneStop is sponsored by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to provide students with comprehensive grant and scholarship information. The grants and scholarships listed are sortable by state, and your search can be further refined by application deadline, eligibility requirements, funds awarded, and other criteria.