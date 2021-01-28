We reviewed the best colleges in Texas, making sure to cover large institutions, liberal arts colleges, and midsize universities. Our list includes everything from teaching colleges to major research universities because students with different goals need different types of colleges. To help you identify the best ones, though, we ranked these colleges according to teaching modes available, cost per credit hour, and credit hour requirements.

To maintain the quality of our list, we only looked at accredited schools. Most of the colleges listed are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), which is well-known for maintaining high standards among its member schools.

We evaluated each program on the basis of flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation. Then we calculated the Intelligent Score for each program on a scale from 0 to 100. Our top picks for the best Colleges In Texas program are affordable, respected, and flexible. (For a more extensive explanation, check out Our Ranking Methodology.)